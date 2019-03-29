Getting Botox too young could make you age faster

More young adults are using Botox to ward off the hands of time.

Doctors say it can be a safe and effective wrinkle-prevention method, but warn of potential side effects.

Oculofacial plastic surgeon Dr. Priya Kalyam says Botox is effective at preventing wrinkles and is relatively safe for all ages.

But, she says, too much too soon can be a bad thing. Muscles naturally weaken over time and if Botox keeps those muscles too relaxed, other areas in your face will work in overdrive. The result? You age faster.

"The other side effects of Botox could include asymmetry of muscles," said Dr. Kalyam. "If you put too much on one side or if the wrong muscle is injected, you could have a droopy eye or a droopy mouth."

Injections last three to six months and may cost $100 to $200 for each area you want fixed.

