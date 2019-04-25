Giant fake potato in Idaho turned into Airbnb

BOISE, Id. - Looking for a unique place to stay? How about a six-ton spud made out of steel, plaster and concrete?

A replica russet that was built to mark the Idaho Potato commission's 75th anniversary has been converted into a hotel in Boise.

The tater won't hold many tots. It has just one queen sized bed, but it does have beautiful mountain views.

The potato hotel has one bedroom, a living area and some shelving. The bathroom is outside in a converted silo.

The Potato Commission toured the giant spud around the country for several years before replacing it in 2018 with a newer model.

It opens in late may -- but bookings are available now on Airbnb at $200 a night.

NBC News