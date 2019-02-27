Girl scout cookie buyer who was praised on social media arrested in DEA drug bust

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. - A day after a man went viral on social media for his generosity to some Greenville County Girl Scouts, he was arrested on federal drug charges, according to Drug Enforcement Administration officials.

A woman who was in charge of cookie sales for Troop 1574 shared a picture of the man, Detric McGowan, and the scouts saying: "This man purchased seven packs of cookies. Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change. Then he came back to the table and said 'pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold.' $540 he spent on cookies. What an amazing soul!!!! #troop1574 #kindheart #thatgreenville #greenvillesc," according to WYFF.

By Monday, the photo of the man was shared thousands of times.

Just after McGowan went viral, he and 10 other people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to import and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a 22-count federal grand jury indictment.

McGowan was arrested Tuesday.

McGowan is one of four suspects also accused of conspiring to smuggle more than $1 million in cash out of the United States.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick said, if convicted, McGowan could face up to life in prison.

