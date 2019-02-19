Girl Scout puts picture of shirtless Jason Momoa on boxes of Samoas cookies

DENVER, Va. - One smart cookie whips up a winning recipe for girl scout cookie sales near Denver.

And it rhymes with samoa.

Plastering pictures of a shirtless Aquaman, Jason Momoa, on boxes of Samoas.

Who knew you could actually make the coconut-crusted, chocolatey, chewy caramel cookies even more appealing?

Scout Charlotte Holmberg and her marketing maven mom did, and now the beefed-up Samoas are selling like hotcakes.

"The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them," said Holmberg. "The girls will wanna buy some because he's on the front. And the boys will also wanna buy some because he's like, he might be like their favorite character."

Much of the response has been positive, but some people do point out there would be an uproar if Boy Scouts plastered pictures of lingerie models on their popcorn.

No word from mister Momoa Somoa himself on how he feels about the sales pitch.