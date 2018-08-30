Goats are more attracted to faces with a happy expression

Turn that frown upside down -- goats may be watching!

That's not as creepy as it sounds.

New research published by the Royal Society of Open Science looked at the impact of happy faces in domesticated goats.

Images of an unfamiliar person's face were posted on a wall -- and the goats were brought into the area to interact.

Researchers found more of the animals gathered around the face with a happy expression.

They say this shows domesticated animals used for production are aware of human emotional cues, and it may highlight the impact of domestication on animals' cognitive abilities.