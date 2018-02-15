GoFundMe page established for Florida school shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. - An official GoFundMe page is collecting money to help the victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Florida.

Broward County Public Schools set up the page and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel promoted the account during a briefing Thursday.

The funds will be used to provide relief and financial support for the victims.

The Broward Education Fund is the only support organization that is dedicated to raising funds for the school system.

