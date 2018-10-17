Golden Girls gets limited edition cereal

ROANOKE, Va. - How about breakfast with a side of -- "thank you for being a friend."
A new cereal is paying tribute to a sitcom that's an old favorite.
One toy company has come up with a golden way to sell more toys.
This golden girls-themed cereal is now on sale in select target and online stores.
The box depicts the iconic sitcom's four central characters in an anime-style illustration.
Even with the unique looks-- it's not hard to tell Dorothy from Blanche or Sophia from Rose.
Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside.
The company, Funko, makes both the cereal and the toy.