Golden Girls gets limited edition cereal

ROANOKE, Va. - How about breakfast with a side of -- "thank you for being a friend."

A new cereal is paying tribute to a sitcom that's an old favorite.

One toy company has come up with a golden way to sell more toys.

This golden girls-themed cereal is now on sale in select target and online stores.

The box depicts the iconic sitcom's four central characters in an anime-style illustration.

Even with the unique looks-- it's not hard to tell Dorothy from Blanche or Sophia from Rose.

Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside.

The company, Funko, makes both the cereal and the toy.

