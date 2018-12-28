Government shutdown: What to do if you don't get paid

Oct. 3, 1984, to Oct. 5, 1984 (One day): It took longer than three days to reach a compromise. Ultimately, the water and civil rights measures were removed from the spending bill and a compromise was reached on the crime measure. Also, a…

Federal workers will begin to lose money Friday as midnight marks one week since the government shutdown.

While they will be paid for work performed before the shutdown, paychecks will not be issued while government agencies are closed.

In past government shutdowns, Congress has often passed a bill to back-pay furloughed federal employees for the time they were not paid during the shutdown, but that is never a guarantee.

Congress would have to pass a similar measure for furloughed federal employees to receive money lost during this shutdown. Contractors who work for the federal government may not be so lucky.

Office of Management and Budget guidelines also call for canceling paid vacation time that was scheduled over the holidays -- meaning many federal workers who took time off may see smaller paychecks.

How to work with landlords, creditors, etc.

If you’re impacted by this and have questions about how to get through it, the Office of Personnel

Management has some advice on how to work with landlords and creditors.

1. The first step is reaching out and explaining the situation right away, either in person or on the phone.

2. Write a letter using one of several sample letters provided by the OPM as a guide: Sample Letters

3. Speak with creditors and landlords because it will allow you to work out the details of any payment plan. You can later confirm those details in your letter.

4. Send the letter directly to the person you directly spoke with for a reduced payment plan.

5. Make sure that you have all the necessary information in your letter. This includes your account number, the address of the property, and a telephone number where you can be reached.

6. Make sure to keep a copy of the letter.

The office also said people impacted by this should go through a personal attorney for advice.

The government would still process employee paychecks for the pay period ending last Saturday, although it wouldn't include pay for that day, because of the shutdown last Friday night. Employees' next paychecks would come after the government reopens.

Federal employees can get help from several local banks like the Navy Federal Credit Union offering interest-free loans during the government shutdown.

Wells Fargo will consider reversing any overdraft fees during the government shutdown.

Each bank has certain eligibility requirements.

