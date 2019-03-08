Green 'O'riginal' glazed doughnuts return to Krispy Kreme for St. Patrick's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Krispy Kreme is going green next weekend, but not in the environmental way -- green doughnuts are returning in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Feelin' lucky? Thousands of customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass -- a free dozen doughnuts every month until St. Patrick's Day 2020. Several people will win a Golden Dozen Pass every day of the promotion at every participating shop.

The sweet treat will be available March 15 through March 17 at participating shops across the U.S. To see if your Krispy Kreme is participating, visit their website.

