National

Happiest job on earth: Get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

Disney+ streaming service to be released Nov. 12

By Ashley Curtis - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - Dream job alert!

In anticipation of the Nov. 12 release of Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, Reviews.org is looking to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

The lucky person will be paid $1,000.

In addition, the applicant will get a full year of Disney+ and a "movie watching kit."

You can apply for the job here.

Applications close Nov. 7.

Here are the movies you'll watch in 30 days:

  1. 101 Dalmatians
  2. Aladdin
  3. Boy Meets World
  4. Cars
  5. DuckTales
  6. Finding Nemo
  7. Frozen
  8. Hercules
  9. High School Musical
  10. The Incredibles
  11. Kim Possible
  12. Lilo and Stitch
  13. The Lion King
  14. The Little Mermaid
  15. Malcolm in the Middle
  16. The Mandalorian
  17. Moana
  18. Monsters University
  19. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  20. Ratatouille
  21. Remember the Titans
  22. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  23. The Simpsons
  24. Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  25. That's So Raven
  26. Toy Story
  27. Up
  28. Wall-E
  29. The World According to Jeff Goldblum
  30. Zootopia