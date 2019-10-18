Happiest job on earth: Get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

ROANOKE, Va. - Dream job alert!
In anticipation of the Nov. 12 release of Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, Reviews.org is looking to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.
The lucky person will be paid $1,000.
In addition, the applicant will get a full year of Disney+ and a "movie watching kit."
You can apply for the job here.
Applications close Nov. 7.
Here are the movies you'll watch in 30 days:
- 101 Dalmatians
- Aladdin
- Boy Meets World
- Cars
- DuckTales
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- The Incredibles
- Kim Possible
- Lilo and Stitch
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Malcolm in the Middle
- The Mandalorian
- Moana
- Monsters University
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Ratatouille
- Remember the Titans
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Simpsons
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- That's So Raven
- Toy Story
- Up
- Wall-E
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Zootopia