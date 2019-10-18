Happiest job on earth: Get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

ROANOKE, Va. - Dream job alert!

In anticipation of the Nov. 12 release of Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, Reviews.org is looking to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

The lucky person will be paid $1,000.

In addition, the applicant will get a full year of Disney+ and a "movie watching kit."

You can apply for the job here.

Applications close Nov. 7.

Here are the movies you'll watch in 30 days: