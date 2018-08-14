Hard time talking to an older driver in the family? New research may help

ROANOKE, Va. - For anyone having a hard time talking to an older driver in the family, there is some new research that may help.

More than 200,000 drivers who are 65 or older were injured in a traffic accident in 2016, and more than 3,500 were killed, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

According to the AAA Foundation, this is largely due to fact that nearly 83 percent of older drivers don't talk to a family member or doctor about their driving abilities.

The foundation says that of the small percentages of families who do have that conversation, 15 percent only have it after a crash or traffic issue has occurred.

Here are guidelines that AAA released for family members who need to talk to an older driver:

Start early and talk often: Be positive, be supportive and focus on ways to help keep them safe when behind the wheel, including other forms of transportation available to older drivers.

Avoid generalizations: Do not jump to conclusions about an older driver’s skills or abilities.

Speak one-on-one: Keep the discussion between you and the older driver. Inviting the whole family to the conversation can create feelings of alienation or anger.

Focus on the facts: Stick to information you know, like a medical condition or medication regimen that might make driving unsafe. Do not accuse an older driver of being unsafe or assume that driving should be stopped altogether.

Plan together: Allow the older driver to play an active role in developing the plan for their driving retirement.

The foundation has released resources for older drivers, such as courses and other programs to help seniors better "fit" with their vehicles. There are also specific resources for Virginia drivers.

According to AAA, the research is part of the foundation's LongROAD project, which focuses on the driving experiences of the Baby Boomer generation.