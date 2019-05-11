Hawaii's Hirono, Gabbard want congressional sunscreen study

HONOLULU - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard want a large-scale study conducted on the impact sunscreen chemicals have on humans and coral reefs around the world.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that earlier this week, Hirono, along with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), introduced the Oxybenzone and Octinoxate Impact Study Act of 2019, which would require the Environmental Protection Agency to study the impacts of the chemicals on human and the environment.

Gabbard also introduced the act earlier this week, along with the Reef Safe Act of 2019, which would require the Food and Drug Administration to develop standards for the "Reef Safe" designation in over-the-counter sunscreens.

Last year, Hawaii enacted a law banning the sale or distribution of over-the-counter sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate in the state.

