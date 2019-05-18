Heartwarming photo shows firefighter comforting dog after his owner was hurt in a deadly crash

LYON COUNTY, Ky. - A deadly crash in Kentucky injured a dog's owner, and the dog wasn't leaving his side.

A heartwarming photo shows a first responder comforting the dog on the side of a highway as crews work to free his owner, who was injured in a deadly crash Friday, according to WPSD.

The dog, aptly named Lucky, wouldn't leave his owner's side, so Fire Marshall Bill Compton comforted and cared for the dog while crews worked to get his owner to safety.

WPSD reports that Lucky's owner was flown to a hospital and that his condition is unknown.

