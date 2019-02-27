National

Here's why you're not supposed to park in front of a fire hydrant

California fire department posted photos of a hose going through a car window

By Ida Domingo - Intern

Courtesy of Anaheim Fire & Rescue

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some people park in front of fire hydrants if they can't find another spot or for easy access, but it's better to avoid the fines and the damage it may cost to your car. 

A fire department in California posted photos on Twitter showing what happens when a car is parked in front of a hydrant and a fire breaks out.

Anaheim police and fire officials issued a warning to drivers after firefighters had to break through a window of a car that was parked in front of a hydrant as they battled a fire on Tuesday morning. 

