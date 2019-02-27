Here's why you're not supposed to park in front of a fire hydrant

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some people park in front of fire hydrants if they can't find another spot or for easy access, but it's better to avoid the fines and the damage it may cost to your car.

A fire department in California posted photos on Twitter showing what happens when a car is parked in front of a hydrant and a fire breaks out.

Anaheim police and fire officials issued a warning to drivers after firefighters had to break through a window of a car that was parked in front of a hydrant as they battled a fire on Tuesday morning.

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.