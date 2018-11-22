High winds may ground Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons

NEW YORK - It's become as much a part of Thanksgiving as the turkey and stuffing.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kick's off the holiday for millions.

But before the parade starts, there is a party in New York.

Thousands gathered Wednesday night just across from Central Park for the balloon inflation, where giant characters are coming to life.

But the question is -- will they fly?

New York, literally getting pumped-up for the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It's the best day of the year, the parade, the excitement.. seeing smiles on everyone's faces," said Allison Outwater, a balloon inflater.

"It's such a magical time on parade morning when we see all of these balloons lift up into the sky and then round the corner onto central park west and come down the street," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But lift-off is in jeopardy, with high winds in the forecast.

"We're hoping for his sake the Spiderman can fly because that's his favorite balloon," said Jonathan Polson of Greenville, South Carolina.

Spidey, and 15 of his giant inflatable friends will be grounded if sustained winds are over 23-miles-per-hour, or if gusts are over 34.

These sonic anemometers will provide real-time wind-speeds along the parade route.

Another concern -- the bitter cold.

"This year's Thanksgiving day parade is going to be like no other. We've never seen temperatures this cold the wind chill is going to be in the single digits with the temperatures in the 20's," said Bill Karins, NBC meteorologist.

Which means the more than 3 million expected to line the parade route will have to bundle up.

"We saw it was going to be very cold and went and got longjohns and everything before we came so I hope we're ready," said Sara Polson of Greenville, South Carolina.

The parade has never been canceled due to weather, however, the floats were grounded because of wind in 1971.

Despite the extreme conditions, New York Police still expect crowds to start gathering overnight.

