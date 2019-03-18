Hitting the snooze button is bad for your health, expert says

You may have hit the snooze button at least once this morning, but according to a sleep expert at the Cleveland Clinic, all that snoozing isn't helping your body get the restorative sleep it needs.

If we're disrupting late stage REM sleep, it can cause a fight or flight response, which increases our blood pressure and heartbeat.

Dr. Reena Mehra says little chunks of sleep we get in between hitting snooze five or 10 minutes at a time is not restorative sleep and some of us actually get used to hitting snooze.

If that sounds like you, you're not getting enough quality sleep or you might have an underlying sleep disorder.

Make sleep a priority. Over time, insufficient sleep contributes to weight gain, cardiovascular risks, and even death.

