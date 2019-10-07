Homeless opera singer performs in Los Angeles after viral video

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - A homeless subway opera singer that captured the nation's attention last week -- is now performing on a big stage.

Her angelic voice went viral after an LAPD officer posted a video of her on social media.

In a matter of days her life has completely changed.

She's been singing in LA's subway for years…

"This is the only one thing I got left," said Emily Zamourka, the homeless opera singer.

A chance meeting just changed her life.

"I see this police officer walking towards me from a distance and it kind of hesitated me because, you know how they are," said Zamourka. "They don't really want you to make any nuisance, and opera is loud!"

He loved it, filmed it, the department posted it. More than a million people saw it, and a little more than a week later: Emily Zamourka got her first gig.

"They're gonna pay me very well for me performing," said Zamourka. "Who am i? Who am i?!"

On Saturday she sang in San Pedro's 'Little Italy' and earned $700.

Zamourka, a trained violinist, came here from Russia in her 20s.

Illness, medical bills, the theft of her beloved violin -- all led to a life on the streets.

A homeless charity has now reached out to help and $60,000 and counting donated on GoFundMe.

She just met, hugged and thanked that LAPD officer who filmed her.

"I can't believe this is happening," said Zamourka.

A grammy-winning producer now wants to work with her.

"It is the biggest ever, what's the opposite word for tragedy?," asked Zamourka.

