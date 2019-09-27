Homeless Utah man praised for changing woman's tire

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - We've all been there.

You feel the car start to wobble, and the next thing you know -- you've got a flat tire.

Sometimes it ends with a call to AAA, but sometimes it ends with someone stepping in to help.

This man did just that, and now his kindness is sending a message.

Most days, Chuck goes unnoticed. But not today.

That stems from a Facebook post shared hundreds of times, showing Chuck changing a woman's tire. The woman behind the post, Anna Davidson, says the post was meant as a message.

"I just wanted them to put a face to who they are judging," said Davidson. "That's honestly what it was. It was kind of like big like, 'hey here you go, that's one of those folks you want us to hide away somewhere where we can't see them.'"

That feeling of being hidden away is one Chuck knows. His life hasn't been easy.

He's been in and out of prison since he was just 7 years old.

"I got molested in there and that's when I became angry," said Chuck.

That anger led to more years locked up. Some even in solitary confinement. But then Chuck met Anna and Ron.

"I wouldn't be right here, right now talking to you if wasn't for them two," said Chuck.

The couple has dedicated their lives to helping others.

"I know what it's like to be out there when it's cold, I know what it's like to be out there when it's hot, I know what it's like to be out there hungry," said Ron.

Ron spent more than two years on the streets, searching for the same thing Chuck does every night.

"Wherever you could lay your head," said Chuck.

Right now, that place is a park in Ogden. And while often times Chuck isn't sure the exact spot he will sleep, or if he will wake up to blue flashing lights, he knows one thing -- his stomach will be full.

"Cleaning and washing and doing all this stuff and helping others out gets me breakfast and lunch," said Chuck. "That's fine with me."

So before you let another person, like Chuck, go unnoticed -- remember this.

"We need to look at each person's story one by one and start seeing people for who they are, people," said Davidson.

Right now, Chuck is working to get his food handlers license and is going to begin counseling.

