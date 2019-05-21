Homeless valedictorian earns $3 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tn. - Becoming homeless your senior year in high school is the kind of thing that can really throw your future for a loop.

It happened to one teen in Tennessee -- but he stayed focused, graduated as valedictorian and was offered millions of dollar in scholarships.

Raleigh Egypt High School graduate Tupac Mosley says his goal was to receive $1 million in college scholarships.

The high school valedictorian says he was shocked after surpassing his goal and getting accepted into more than 40 colleges.

"When I heard that I got three million, I was more than elated," said Mosley.

Mosley's preparing to move into a permanent home after becoming homeless.

"After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year, so we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom," said Mosley.

For the Kingdom is a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.

Mosley says if it wasn't for the director allowing him and his family to stay here, College may have not been an option.

Despite everything, Mosley says time management has been his biggest struggle.

"Because this is still during the most stressful part of my senior year, doing essays," said Mosley.

The student managed to keep a 4.3 GPA.

On Sunday during his graduation speech, he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

"Everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting," said Mosley.

When asked what he would say to those who counted him out, Mosley didn't hesitate to respond.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," said Mosley.

Mosley says he has decided to attend Tennessee State University. He plans to major in electrical engineering.

