Hop into spring with Krispy Kreme's seasonally inspired doughnuts

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking for a way to hop right into spring? Krispy Kreme has got you covered, as long as you're not on a diet.

There are three doughnuts included in the collection -- a Bunny Doughnut, a Chick Doughnut and a Decorated Egg Doughnut.

The Bunny Doughnut is a chocolate kreme filled doughnut dipped in icing and decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing and sugar ears.

Filled with Krispy Kreme's cake batter, the Chick Doughnut is dipped in yellow icing and decorated like a chick.

The Decorated Egg Doughnut is an interpretation of an Easter egg filled with Krispy Kreme's White Kreme and dipped in a strawberry flavored icing and finished with a hand-decorated egg design.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.