House explosion kills 1, injures 2 in southern Indiana city

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. - Authorities say a house exploded in southern Indiana, killing one person, injuring two others and leaving several nearby homes uninhabitable.



Jeffersonville police and Indiana State Police are investigating the cause of the explosion in the Ohio River city just north of Louisville, Kentucky.



Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker says the house exploded just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Parker tells The Courier-Journal one person died and two other people were hospitalized with serious injuries. He hasn't said if the victims were inside the house that exploded.



Fire Chief Eric Hedrick says that house is largely destroyed and five to six nearby homes are uninhabitable due to damage.



Resident Adam Keeney tells WHAS-TV that he felt the big boom in his chest, and that it knocked the gutters off his house.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.