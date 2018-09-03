How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this September

ROANOKE, Va. - Chick-fil-A is giving away free eight-count nuggets to people who create an account on or sign into their mobile Chick-fil-A app.

The giveaway is available from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29 at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

Customers can choose between pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the program.

Customers will be able to earn points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free food rewards.

Customers with more points will gain access to higher tiers within the program, which allow them to transfer their rewards to other members.