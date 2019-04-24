How to keep allergens out of your home

About 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. Here are some tips on how to manage them.

Whether trees, grass, or ragweed make you sneeze, one thing is for sure — it's best to leave outdoor allergens outside.

Keep dogs and cats from bringing pollen inside by bathing them regularly. It's also a good idea to keep pets out of the bedroom and out of the bed.

Allergens can travel on clothes and skin, too. It's wise to shower before going to bed, so you're not bringing your allergens with you.

If your eyes get irritated, wear protective goggles while outdoors and use saline spray.

"One of the things I've really had my patients consider doing is getting some sort of saline spray — it's like giving your sinuses a bath," said Dr. Sandra Hong with the Cleveland Clinic. "If you actually rinse out the pollens once you've come into your home, they're not going to sit in there all night long causing allergy symptoms."

Dr. Hong says keeping windows closed in your home and car during allergy season if you suffer.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.