How to score free mac and cheese for National Mac and Cheese Day

Sunday is National Mac and Cheese Day!

Macaroni and cheese can be almost anything you want it to be. It's a favorite side dish but can also be served as a main course.

Some bake their gooey, cheesy pasta and others will eat any combination of the pasta and cheese sauce.

If you're a big fan, you can enter Bob Evan's sweepstakes for a chance to win free refrigerated Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese for a year! Just visit their Facebook page now through July 28 to enter.

Stoffers is also giving out free mac and cheese. Just follow them on Twitter and retweet their #StouffersSweepstakes post from Sunday for a chance to win 25 single-serve entrees.