How to stop your phone from tracking you

Your phone is tracking you all the time.

Seventy-seven percent of us own a smartphone. Phones come with a pre-installed app that tracks your location. For iPhones, it's Find My Friends, and for Androids, it's Google Maps.

Every phone, app and website that you use comes with a privacy policy that most of us don't even read.

For Android owners, all your phone data is sent to Google, including how long your call was and where you were at the time. It's connected to your Gmail account.

For iPhone users, the same information is tracked but it stays on your phone.

Hundreds of apps track your location and other data once you open the app.

Here's how to stop this.

If you have an iPhone, go to the settings app to location service and turn off tracking. You can also go to individual apps in the settings app to disable location services and other tracking information.

To stop Google from tracking you, go to your account, pick personal info and privacy, and click go to my activity to erase some of the data.

If you use Face ID, it is difficult for someone to copy your face, but if an app wants to stick an AR filter on your face, they can by just sending Apple a privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.