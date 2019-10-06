Hundreds of balloons fly across the sky on the second day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque on the second day of Balloon Fiesta on Sunday.

Following a day of fog, the weather was ideal for flying Sunday morning.

Balloons of all types, including special shapes, took off from the 365-acre Balloon Fiesta Park.

The tradition dates back to 1972, when it only had 13 balloons. The fiesta has since grown to a nine-day event featuring more than 500 balloons.

Hundreds of thousands attend the fiesta, which takes place the first week of October.

In addition to the balloons, there are also musical performances, a balloon discovery center and fireworks.