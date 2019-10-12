Hunter's Moon will make an appearance this weekend

WGRZ

Another full moon will take over the sky this weekend — the Hunter's Moon.

This moon will make an appearance for three days beginning late Saturday into early Sunday morning and last through Tuesday morning.

It will reach its peak on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 5:08 p.m. EDT, according to WGRZ.

Uniquely, the moon will remain visible from sunrise to sunset but will be most visible after sunset when it rises.

During that time, it may appear fuller and more orange than a normal full moon.

The Hunter's Moon is the full moon following the Harvest Moon and the one closest to the autumnal equinox. The moon gets its name because it occurs at the time of the year when the leaves have fallen and time to hunt begins, according to NASA.