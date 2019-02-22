If you're willing to bleed, you could win a trip to see the Game of Thrones premiere

The biggest Game of Thrones fans will be willing to bleed for the throne. At least, that's what the Red Cross is hoping.

Together with HBO, the Red Cross is challenging fans to give blood for a chance to attend the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones.

If you donate blood or platelets by March 17, you'll automatically be entered to win one of five trips to the premiere. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights at a hotel, and a $250 gift card for expenses.

If you donate between March 7-12, you'll also get a Game of Thrones T-shirt, as long as supplies last.

Click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.