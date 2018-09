"The Incredibles 2" passed a major milestone this weekend.

The Disney-Pixar movie became the first animated film to earn more than $600 million in domestic box office sales.

Globally, the film has raked in just over $1.6 billion.

That makes it the second highest-grossing animated film ever, next to Disney's "Frozen."

Two other live-action Disney films also crossed the $600 million domestic mark this year:

Those films were "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."