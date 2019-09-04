Indiana woman arrested for 'act of cowardice' after death of 10-year-old stepdaughter

GAS CITY, Ind. - An Indiana woman has been arrested in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, whose body was found stashed inside a plastic trash bag in a shed behind their home.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack was arrested early Wednesday after investigators found Skylea Carmack's body in Gas City, about 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

"I can't wrap my mind around why you would kill a 10-year-old child. I said it earlier, it's just an act of cowardice," said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police public information officer. "If you find yourself in that state of anger or whatever precipitated this event, step away. Do whatever you have to do to regain your composure. It's just mind-boggling that anyone can injure and eventually kill a young child, only 10 years of age."

State police and online records show Carmack is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery.

Police said evidence shows Skylea was fatally strangled on Aug. 31, the same day her family reported her missing. State police issued a Silver Alert for the child on Sunday.

Online records don't list an attorney who can comment on Carmack's behalf.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.