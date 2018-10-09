Inmates pull off Hollywood-style heist by escaping jail in garbage cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two Kentucky inmates are back behind bars after pulling off a Hollywood-style escape that was caught on camera.

It looks like something out of a movie.

Two inmates using trash bins to escape from a Kentucky prison.

Authorities say the suspects were rolled out in the bins by fellow inmates.

They then popped out and made their escape from the Louisville Metro Corrections Center

Thankfully, both suspects were later apprehended by police and three inmates are now facing charges for helping the two men escape.