Grumpy Cat, the feline that became an internet sensation, has died.

The cat's owners said on Twitter that she died Tuesday morning at home "in the arms of her mommy."

Grumpy Cat died of complications from a recent urinary tract infection, according to the post.

The cat, who was originally named Tardar Sauce, was the face of countless memes. The family sold T-shirts, calendars, and all kinds of merchandise with the trademark "scowl."

