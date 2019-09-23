Iowa teen's cancer diagnosis inspires career path

DES MOINES, Iowa - Cancer almost put a halt on her college plans. Now, one Iowa teenager says fighting the disease helped inspire her future career path.

"My first question was, 'Am I going to die,'" said Natalie Waugamon.

Natalie asked herself that question in July 2017 after being diagnosed with stage three Birkitts lymphoma. She was hospitalized and started treatment the day she was diagnosed.

For her mother Becky, that was a long July day.

"It's that moment as a parent it sounds cliche, if you could take their place," said Natalie.

But she couldn't. So, she turned her attention to being the rock she knew her daughter needed.

"I've got to be the one that carries hope and encouragement, and really believe God's got this and Natalie's got this and we are going to get to the other side," said Becky.

They fought together. At the time, Natalie was a high school junior in high school -- a year she will not forget because she started the school year in a hospital bed.

"I was actually really sad I was not able to go to school, because that feels like something normal routine," said Natalie.

The hospital was home for Natalie for about 4 months. She was declared cancer-free in October 2017.

"There is no victory like that," said Natalie.

Natalie was not sure what her life would be like being cancer-free, but she did know she wanted to be a child life specialist -- a career path she decided upon while she was in the hospital.

Natalie graduated on time in May from high school, and feels better every day.

"I feel good. I still have some stamina issues but overall my health is a lot better," said Natalie.

After almost two years being cancer-free the rest of her life is a reality.

Natalie is taking this semester off. She plans to start college in January -- to pursue her dream.

