Thursday is Bring Your Kids to Work Day and one-third of parents plan to do it.

Those who do, say their kids feel more connected with them.

According to Career Addict, here are the top 10 careers kids say they want to have when they grow up:

1. Teacher

2. Actor

3. Astronaut

4. Firefighter

5. Chef

6. Ballerina

7. Doctor

8. Athlete

9. Writer

10. Singer/musician

