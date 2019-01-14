It's National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

ROANOKE, Va. - Dogs and cats, suit up!

Monday is National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

It was started in 2009 by a celebrity pet lifestyle expert.

Pets are most often dressed up for Halloween, but your favorite four-legged friend doesn't need to wait until October to look dapper.

Whatever you decide to dress them up in, experts say to make sure they are safe and comfortable.

The outfit should not limit your pet's movement or their ability to breathe.

Experts also say to not have your pets wear any dangling items, as they can be choking hazards.

