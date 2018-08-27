Jacksonville mass shooting hits close to home as West Virginia man dies in gunfire

PETERSTOWN, W.V. - The mass shooting in Jacksonville is hitting close to home as we're learning one of the two victims killed had local ties.

27-year-old Taylor Robertson lived in West Virginia and has family in Giles County.

People in Peterstown, West Virginia -- Robertson's hometown -- are devastated.

Robertson grew up in Peterstown, graduated from high school locally and lived just a few miles away with his wife and young son.

Peterstown is a town where everybody knows everybody that's now heartbroken over losing one of their own in this tragedy.

"It just hurts the whole town, hurts the whole community," said Larry Jarrell, who went to school with Robertson. "He played pretty much all of the sports I remember. Football and basketball in particular, that I remember. He was great at both of them."

He, and other friends and family members we spoke with described Robertson as a wonderful son, husband and father who always had a smile on his face.

According to Robertson's Twitter bio, he was a pro-Madden player, which brought him to Jacksonville for the gaming tournament.

He tweeted about his excitement for "chasing a second belt" days before the tournament.

His player profile on EA Sports said he had career winnings of more than $80,000.

Robertson and 22-year-old Eli Clayton were hoping to win more money on Sunday before they were shot and killed.

"They died with a brotherhood, they died doing something that they loved to do."

We were able to talk to a man who says he saw one of the victims take his final breath.

"I hope that the kids that died that their memories live on, and I hope their memories are respected through people learning and understanding what other people feel."

A sentiment echoed by people in Peterstown reeling from the loss of their hometown boy.

"He was one of a kind. Words can't describe him. He was nice to everybody, great at sports, very smart, really good at Madden and just an all-around good guy."

A GoFundMe page created to help the Robertson family has already raised $10,000.

Community members will come together on Monday night around 7 p.m. at Robertson's former high school for a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

The Robertson family released this statement Monday evening:

"To much of the world, Taylor Robertson was known as a professional gamer. A celebrated champion. And we understand the public’s desire to know more about him. He was an extraordinary man. But to our family he was an amazing Father, a Husband, a Son, a Brother, and so much more. As a family we would like to thank all of those who have called, texted, sent food, or donated. His entire world revolved around his family, Holly and Reed. Everything he did from staying up late, taking the night feedings when Reed was little, and playing in multiple Madden tournaments was always to better himself for his family. He always had the biggest and most loving smile on his face. He even had a special glistening in his eye when he would look at Holly and Reed. He had big dreams for their future and was so determined to get there. Taylor was nothing short of determined. He was the kindest and most genuine person you could ever meet. He never knew a stranger and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Taylor will forever be missed by so many. While we are grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences we have received, we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family. We offer our sympathies and prayers to the other victims and families touched by this tragedy as well."

