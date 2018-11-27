JBS USA recalls nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef

ROANOKE, Va. - Swift Beef, a part of JBS USA, has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef because of possible E. coli contamination, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products have the establishment number "est.628" and were produced on Oct. 24.

The problem was discovered Nov. 15 after a sample tested positive for the bacteria.

The following products are subject to recall:

2,000 lb. - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

No illnesses have been reported.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting.