Jenna Bush Hager to take over for Kathie Lee Gifford on Today Show

NEW YORK - It's official: Jenna Bush Hager will join Hoda Kotb as the co-host of the fourth hour of the Today Show.

Hager will take over Kathie Lee Gifford's role in April. Gifford announced she was leaving late last year after over a decade of hosting the fourth hour. She said she was excited to work on several projects.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said, "While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Kathie Lee, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make some changes at 10 a.m."

Hager has been with the Today Show for almost 10 years.

