Judge rules 3-year-old must get chemo, despite parents' wishes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old cancer patient in Florida will continue his chemotherapy for now, regardless of his parents' wishes.

A judge in Hillsborough County ruled Wednesday that Noah McAdams must undergo at least two more chemotherapy sessions.

However, his parents can also look into alternative treatments.

Last month, the couple stopped bringing Noah to chemotherapy treatments that officials say are life-saving.

The parents said they wanted to consider alternatives and left the state last month.

That's when deputies issued a missing child alert and tracked down the couple in Kentucky.

They're now back in Florida, but Noah is no longer in his parents' custody.

Noah's mom said they didn't escape to Kentucky, they just wanted to see a different doctor.

Noah is suffering from an acute type of leukemia.

