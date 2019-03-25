Sheriff: Juvenile charged in shooting death of newborn baby in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - UPDATE

Authorities say a juvenile has been charged in the shooting death of a newborn baby at a home in North Carolina.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the juvenile is in custody in the shooting death Friday night of a 21-day-old infant in Fayetteville.

The sheriff's office says the baby was pronounced dead at a medical center where it was taken Friday night.

Authorities declined to identify the juvenile, disclose further details of the shooting or the charge or charges involved.

A study published in the American Journal of Public Health estimated that 43 percent of U.S. homes with children and guns had at least one unlocked firearm, meaning it wasn't kept in a locked place nor protected by a trigger lock or other mechanism.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in North Carolina say a newborn baby was killed in an accidental shooting.

WRAL-TV reported that a 21-day-old infant was shot Friday at a home in Fayetteville. The station reported that officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that the baby was accidentally shot by a family member.

Officials were investigating on Sunday. No other details were immediately released.

