Kentucky girl beats stage 4 cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Seeing Molly Hughes play outside, you'd never guess she recently finished 15 months of grueling cancer treatments.

The 21-month-old battled stage four cancer and beat it!

It was just the end of January that she was celebrating the end of five rounds of chemo.

The celebration is now centered around the call that Molly is cancer-free.

"Just like fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged her for like five minutes," said Chelsea Hughes, Molly's mom.

Molly is now trading in 130 nights in a hospital for blowing bubbles, tire swings and sunshine.

"She loves being outside. From the time she gets up, till she goes to bed, she's just wild playing and just so full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing," said Hughes.

From the beginning, the phrase "#mollystrong" was branded on not only clothing but visibly lived out through the little girl.

"She would just bounce back after every treatment. I mean it would knock her down for few days and then she would be at playing again," said Hughes. "With all the prayers she's heard and which can't thank everyone enough for. Prayed for her. Supporters us through all of this," said Hughes.

