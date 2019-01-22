Kentucky mom speaks on 10-year-old son's suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky mom is mourning the loss of her 10-year-old son who she says took his own life because of bullying.

Andreina Centlivre has more on his life and how his mom hopes to help other kids who are struggling.

In his free time, seven bridges dressed up as a powerful superhero.

His mother says his smile hid his sadness.

"Even in talking about it and letting him express himself, there was still a sorrow that he couldn't let us in," said Tami Charles, the boy's mother.

Charles began documenting her son's torment months ago.

She posted videos expressing his pain from bullying.

She says he was born with a medical issue that required numerous surgeries to his bowels.

"We signed him up for the Boy's Academy. We would talk to him often how he would have new friends and a new start. You just had to get to the end of the year," said Charles.

Charles found her sonSundaysunday morning from an apparent suicide.

"But at 10 years old, my question is how did you even know to do that?," said Charles.

Bridges is the youngest Jefferson County Public Schools student to commit suicide this school year.

"This is something that is just crushing. Nothing we ever want to hear. So we're all devastated by this," said Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Murphy says the district will investigate bridge's experience with bullying.

Doctors with Norton Children's say in this age group, suicidal thoughts typically stem from relationships.

"And then one day they have the thought, I just can't be here anymore and then they impulsively make a really drastic decision," said Dr. Katy Hopkins with Norton Children's Medical Association.

Dr. Hopkins says while suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, it's still rare.

Charles says she and her husband are looking for change to prevent the pain of suicide.

"To talk about this bullying, to talk about the pain and I want people to do that with their children," said Charles.

The family is raising funds to help pay for their son's funeral.

Copyright CNN