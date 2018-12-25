'Kid Santa' delivers gifts to shelter

JACKSON, MI - Christmas is brighter for dozens of families in western Michigan, thanks to a generous teenager.

Through the cold dark streets of Albion flows the Christmas spirit of a teenage St. Nicholas -- Kenny Isaacson, the 'Kid Santa.'

"Don't attract me with the milk and the cookies, everybody knows I need coffee and bacon," said Isaacoson.

The man known as Kid Santa has a sack full of toys to deliver to a shelter, full of people just like him.

"This Christmas, I had no one to spend the holidays with, being a foster kid," said Isaacson. He brought toys to a shelter in Jackson for the kids who live there, who were too shy to go on camera.

"I want them to not think about housing projects or shelters or soup kitchens or ER's or surgeries, nothing - I want them to think about... h my gosh! what is in here man? what is it? is it a puppy, is it a video game?,'" said Isaacson

"It is the worst feeling in the world when you're in a situation like we are, and you have no one and no place to go. So, it's a lonely feeling. So, when people from the outside come in and give, it makes you feel like somebody -- and it counts for something. If my kids (are) happy, I'm happy, they're happy, we're happy," said Victoria Crump, a shelter resident.

Isaacson is only 17, he works two part-time jobs, and spends most of what he makes on gifts for others.

"Me and my crew are providing Christmas gifts for 40 kids in Calhoun and Jackson counties this morning," said Isaacson.

"It's extremely nice because you know a smile goes a long way. you know, a little snowball effect turns into a big one. one guy comes in with a smile, and then everybody starts smiling," said Brian Stanley, a shelter resident.