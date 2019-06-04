Kindergartners in Maine learn sign language for deaf classmate

DAYTON, Maine - One kindergartner in Maine is blazing a trail at her school by teaching her classmates about hearing impaired people.

They all jumped in and learned to communicate with her, and now a fairy tale visitor is helping them celebrate.

Students have a special surprise as one school in Dayton school welcomes a Disney princess that specializes in sign language.

Kindergartner Morey Belanger is the first deaf student to ever attend Dayton consolidated school.

As soon as staff learned she would be a student they made it a goal to teach everyone the proper communication technique

Teachers posted signs throughout the school to help students learn.

"They have been phenomenal. (It) makes me a little mushy," said Debby Gallant, a teacher at Morey's school. "They probably know at least 15 signs, if not 20."

Teachers rewarded students by welcoming Cinderella for a princess party. She sang to students in sign with a little help from Morey.

"This is a special day for her, not only to celebrate her and all of her growth and achievement, but the school as well in how much sign language the students and the staff have learned," said Shannon Cavanaugh, also a teacher at Morey's school.

Morey's mom, Shannon Belanger, says her daughter is receiving a ton of support

"It just makes you feel like she's in the right place," said Shannon.

Teachers say they're excited to continue teaching Morey during her elementary school years.

