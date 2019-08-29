Kirkland's recalls chests of drawers that may fall over onto children if not securely anchored

ROANOKE, Va. -

Home goods retailer Kirkland's has recalled about 3,000 chests of drawers because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment risks.

The two pieces of furniture that have been recalled are the 'Black Wash Mirrored Chests' and 'Six-Drawer Camille Chests' that were sold from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $200.

If not properly anchored to the wall, the chests can be unstable and fall over on top of children and trap them underneath, causing injuries or death.

So far, there have been no incidents involving the chests.

If you own either piece of furniture, you should stop using it immediately, and get it out of the reach of kids.

You can return the chests to a Kirkland’s store and receive a refund or contact Kirkland’s to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and schedule a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit.

Call Kirkland’s at 877-541-4855, email customer.care@kirklands.com, or contact the company online at www.kirklands.com and click on Chest Recall under Customer Service at the bottom of the Home Page.