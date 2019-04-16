Kohl's launches 'Military Mondays' to give discounts to military members

ROANOKE, Va. - Military members can now get an extra 15 percent off, thanks to 'Military Mondays' at Kohl's.

The store introduced the discount, which can only be used in stores, as a way to celebrate "active and former military personnel, veterans and their families every Monday, all year long."

In order to take advantage of the discount, customers must show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID.

To learn more, visit the store's website.

