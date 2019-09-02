Krispy Kreme gets in on the pumpkin spice craze

ROANOKE, Va. - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for Fall, and it's hoping to knock out the competition.

The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut -- for free!

This year, Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from.

The pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream.

There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

But you better hurry -- these treats won't last long.

They will only be available from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

