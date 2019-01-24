Krispy Kreme saves Valentine's Day with 'Conversation Donuts'

ROANOKE, Va. - A Sweethearts shortage is expected this year, but Krispy Kreme has swooped in to save the day!

Finding the right words to tell your Valentine how you feel can be tough, but now you can combine the awkward conversation stage of your date with the best part -- dessert.

Krispy Kreme's Conversation Donuts come with more than a dozen modern-day expressions of love, including "DM ME," "ALL THE FEELS" and "BE MINE."

The doughnuts will feature four classic fillings -- cake batter, strawberries and kreme, raspberry filled and chocolate kreme.

If you're a Krispy Kreme rewards member, this deal gets even sweeter because you can get a free Conversation doughnut with any purchase Wednesday, February 6.

The doughnuts will be available starting January 30 through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

