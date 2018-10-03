Law enforcement warns parents against these 9 apps

ROANOKE, Va. - According to WFLA, a recent bust is causing concern for parents.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's office arrested 21 men accused of soliciting young boys and girls for sex -- often times, using social media apps.

Authorities are now urging parents to check the apps their kids have downloaded on their phones to check if they are using any of the following apps.

Deputies say these apps can expose children to anything from bullying to unwanted sexual messages -- some apps can even provide strangers with your child's location.

Here are the apps that the sheriff's office is warning parents against:

BUMBLE: Similar to the popular dating app "Tinder," however it requires women to make the first contact. Kids have been known to use Bumble to create fake accounts and falsify their age.

LIVE.ME: A live-streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find out a broadcaster’s exact location. Users can earn "coins" as a way to "pay" minors for photos.

ASK.FM: Known for cyber-bullying, the app encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions.

SNAPCHAT: One of the most popular apps of 2018. While the app promises users can take a photo/video and it will disappear, recent features including "stories" allows users to view content for up to 24 hours. Snapchat also allows users to see your location.

HOLLA: A self-proclaimed "addicting" video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world in just seconds. Reviewers say they have been confronted with racial slurs, explicit content and more.

CALCULATOR%: Only one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files and browser history.

KIK: Allows anyone to contact and direct message to your child. Kids can bypass traditional text messaging features. KIK gives users unlimited access to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

WHISPER: is an anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. It also reveals a user’s location so people can meet up.

HOT OR NOT: encourages users to rate your profile, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The goal of this app is to hook up.