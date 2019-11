Lipton is introducing a holiday lineup it's calling "Reali-teas".

Featuring special blends like Dealing with Relatives, Holiday Party Overload, Ho Ho Holiday Travel and T'is the Sneez'n.

It's a limited-edition version of Lipton's wellness line, to help during those holiday moments that aren't so merry or bright.

You have to log on to Lipton.com/realiteas to sign up on the waitlist to get the teas, which roll out Nov. 12.

